Southwark told to scrap low-traffic zone after making £5m in fines

Southwark was called to stop fining motorists through low-emission zones.(Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Southwark council was told to scrap the low-traffic zone after it made more than £5m in fines in the last year.

The council reported £5.1m from penalties given to motorists who drove into Dulwich low-traffic zones.

Around £1.6m was made from from low-traffic neighbourhoods in Walwich between 29 March 2021 and 13 March 2022, while an additional £361,897 was made by cameras near Guys and St Thomas’s hospital.

According to local people and businesses, the penalties introduced by the council in 2020 have given a blow to trade.

“To go back to normal would be very helpful, instead of giving penalties,” Valeria Anghel, owner of an Italian restaurant in East Dulwich told news website MyLondon.

Southwark is the latest borough to consider removing the low-traffic zone scheme, which was first implemented in 2020 and has since become an subject of controversy, as many complained about their effectiveness.

Early last month Greenwich slashed the scheme after receiving complaints by residents, while last year the boroughs of Ealing and Harrow did the same.

“Our business lost 40 per cent of customers when they closed the road,” she said. “Suppliers find it very difficult, we have to give them a hand because they find it difficult.”