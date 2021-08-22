Soho fireman gets surprise visit from Hollywood legend Harrison Ford

A member of the London Fire Brigade (LFB) was given a retirement present he is unlikely to forget – a surprise visit from Hollywood megastar Harrison Ford.

The LFB’s Blue Watch had just finished roll call at around 8pm on Saturday evening when the Star Wars actor got out of a car outside the station.

Station Officer Ryan Osborne struck up conversation with the actor, whose major roles include Indiana Jones, before introducing him to Andrew Shaw, who has carried out 31 years of service for the LFB.

Ford, 79, spoke with Shaw for a while and wished him well with his retirement.

Han Solo comes to Soho!! Mr Ford was kind enough to congratulate Firefighter Andrew Shaw on his last night shift for 31 years of service.@LondonFire@HarrisonFordLA pic.twitter.com/BWiP2PcT2w — Westminster LFB (@LFBWestminster) August 21, 2021

After the encounter, Osborne said: “It was a pleasure to be able to say farewell to Andrew on his last shift with the impromptu help of Han Solo.

“Being based at a busy central London location we do sometimes see famous faces passing by, and this just happened to be perfect timing.”