Snapchat: University degrees can't be the main avenue into the tech industry

The tension in the Couchman household on Tuesday morning was unbearable. My daughter was one of the many thousands across the country anxiously awaiting A-Level results.

It would be more than simply celebration or disappointment. The opening of the envelope promised to be a life-changing moment that would determine not just the next few years of education but, in all likelihood, the course of her career.

Mercifully, after a very difficult 18 months for students everywhere, she did well – and I’m impossibly proud of her.

Later however, after the news had sunk in, I reflected on the pressure she had been under, like all A-level students before her. Knowing that a poor grade can have such a significant impact on the future seems not only cruel but also irrational.

As someone who is fortunate enough to be in a senior position in my field, I have a good understanding of the skills and qualities required to make it in the tech industry. Without a doubt, it is those who are capable, well-rounded, thoughtful, determined, and passionate who stand out and go far – and yet the sum total of those skills is not always reflected in that dreaded envelope. Success is built on so much more than As and Bs.

So that’s why I firmly believe that if Snap – and the wider tech industry – is to enjoy a bright future, we have to ensure we don’t perpetuate the myth that exam results are the only route in. Because if that’s the reputation we build for ourselves, then we risk alienating swathes of talented people from joining the industry, which is not good for society or for business. It makes sound commercial sense to build teams that reflect our customers, if we want to understand and connect with them.

So how do we ensure that the talent pipeline is not solely reliant on A-Levels, a three-year course at a Russell Group university and an internship?

I don’t have all the answers and I’ll be the first to admit that we could move faster and be more ambitious. But I believe the tech industry is taking small steps in the right direction. Earlier this year, Snap’s London office hosted virtual CV reviews and mock interview workshops for almost 350 young people, offering the opportunity to network with professionals to enable them to visualise themselves as future leaders within tech. And in the US, we have also removed the requirement for a four-year college degree for many new jobs, allowing all talented applicants to be considered. I’m hopeful that’s something we’ll introduce in the UK soon.

As a global business, one of our key aims is to foster young talent from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds through internship programmes, apprenticeships, academies, scholarships, and workshops. For two graduates of our Snap Design Academy, we offer a jointly funded scholarship to participate in the Royal College of Art’s 30-week Graduate Diploma Program here in the UK. And in the US, we have also developed a Lens Studio curriculum, in partnership with Next Shift Learning, to teach AR creation skills to hundreds of high school and community college students from under-funded communities.

Initiatives like these democratise access to the industry and ensure a career at Snap is not the preserve of the elite.

When I reflect on my experience joining this brilliant sector, I can’t help but remember feeling out of place with my Brummie accent and comprehensive school education. So, while we are right to celebrate the achievements of many young people this week – we certainly are in my household – we should also remember that there are many routes to achieving your goals, and where none exist, it is the job of leading organisations like mine to create them.