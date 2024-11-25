Partner Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City AM team.

Skywalk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Spur on camaraderie: Sky-high team building at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Forget what you already know about team building exercises. At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, we don’t do traditional.

For the ultimate team-building experience, take on the Dare Skywalk. Take to the skies for breath-taking views of the capital and stadium bowl below as you test your nerves 46.8 metres above the pitch! Enjoy bonding and cheering each other on as you strive to reach the summit – and once you get there, that’s when the celebrations begin. Experience breath-taking views of the iconic London skyline and the pitch below.

For the bravest adventurers in your team, add The Edge to your Dare Skywalk experience as you take on the UK’s first controlled descent from a stadium. Clip-in, take a deep breath, and one last view of that incredible skyline before heading over The Edge and descending 42 meters to the south podium below. You’ll be clipped onto the guide ropes and given a countdown before taking one of the biggest steps of your life…

Our team will work with you to build a full-on experience. Your guests should be engaged and inspired, and their environment is key to that. Our Stadium setting provides the perfect backdrop for a team day out. Visually stunning with pitch views, our network of over 1,800 digital screens is ideal for a host of interactive and innovative activities. Combined with our premium food and drink offering, we can tailor a day that never stops delivering.

Contact: events@tottenhamhotspur.com