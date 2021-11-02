Sky updates Glass TV after flickering screen issues

Sky to launch a software update over complaints about “flickering” screens on the new Glass TV.

Customers on Sky’s community forum have reported issues with a flashing square on their screens, out-of-sync sound and video lag when using the “puck” device that streams Glass to TVs in another room.

The Sky Glass product was launched to solve a “frustration around over-complexity and the wastage of time”, and telecoms giant had plans to reach “99.9 per cent” of the UK adult population with a three-month campaign championing the new TV, according to Sunny Bhurji, Sky’s marketing director.

Sky offers monthly payments like mobile phone plans starting at £13 a month for the 43-inch TV. The Sky Ultimate TV package that includes Netflix is £26 a month, bringing the total to £39 a month.

However, just a month in, it seems the TV is having teething problems.