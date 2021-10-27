Sir Keir Starmer tests positive for Covid and will miss the Budget

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss today’s autumn Budget.

It was announced this afternoon that Starmer will miss Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) and the Budget, leaving shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves to respond to Rishi Sunak.

Reeves and her deputy Bridget Phillipson met with Starmer just today, however Labour says they have both tested negative for Covid.

Shadow business secretary, and former Labour leader, Ed Miliband led PMQs for the opposition in Starmer’s absence.

Starmer has been forced to self-isolate on a number of occasions now over the past 18 months, with the opposition leader missing at least three PMQs.

He will have to self-isolate for the next 10 days, meaning that he will miss the start of the United Nations Cop26 summit in Glasgow.

The climate change summit begins on Sunday and will go until 12 November.