Sir AP McCoy joins The Lord Mayor for fundraising event￼

The Lord Mayor’s Appeal is galloping into the first of its fundraising events for 2022 with The Lord Mayor, Lady Mayoress, Sir AP McCoy OBE and Lady McCoy joining forces to host an exciting Race Night and Cheltenham Festival preview.

The event is taking place on Tuesday 1st March in the spectacular setting of The Mansion House and will raise funds for the five charities supported by The Lord Mayor’s Appeal, The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, National Numeracy, Place2Be, OnSide and Samaritans as well as the Injured Jockeys Fund.

This unique night will feature a Cheltenham Festival preview given by Sir AP McCoy, the former 20 times Champion jump jockey and President of the Injured Jockeys Fund. Having lifted the Cheltenham Gold Cup himself, guests can be guaranteed a great insight into the Festival which showcases four extraordinary days of racing from Tuesday 15th March. The Cheltenham Festival features the best horses, trainers and jockeys all going head-to-head across four days before the ultimate race, The Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, takes place on the final day of the festival.

Alongside legendary jockey Sir AP McCoy The Lord Mayor’s Appeal are also thrilled to announce that Sky Sports’ racing presenter Hayley Moore will be joining us on the evening as our MC. Born into a racing family, Hayley’s dad Gary is a former jockey himself who has now turned his hand to training, whilst Hayley’s three brothers Ryan, Jamie and Josh are all regular winning jockeys on the horseracing circuit.

The Lord Mayor said “I am thrilled to be hosting this charity event alongside Sir AP McCoy. This is our first fundraising event for The Appeal in 2022 and I am sure it is going to be an exciting one, made even more fun by having racing royalty with us on the night.”

Upon arrival guests will be greeted by members of the Light Cavalry before enjoying a champagne reception in the beautiful setting of Mansion House and the very finest 3-course dining experience.

There will be three screened horse races between courses to really get the guests adrenaline rushing and each table can try their hand at guessing the winners. The event will also feature an electronic silent auction with some superb lots. Guests attending the evening will also have the opportunity to bid for a small number of money-can’t-buy prizes in the live auction.

The money raised from tickets and the auctions on the evening will go to The Lord Mayor’s Appeal’s, five inspirational charities – The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, National Numeracy, Place2Be, OnSide and Samaritans – and in addition some of the proceeds will go to Injured Jockeys Fund who provide care, compassion and financial help to injured jockeys and their families.

There are limited tables and tickets for the evening still available, for further information or any queries, please contact the events team at events@thelordmayorsappeal.org

This exciting black-tie event marks the start of The Lord Mayor’s Appeal’s fundraising calendar which runs across the year and raises important funds for our supported charities. This year The Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress will be hosting a variety of events, which includes The Lord Mayor’s Green Dinner in May and The Lady Mayoress’ Sleep Out which is an inspiring new event this year happening in March. This will be the first ever Sleep Out at the Guildhall Yard with the aim of the night to highlight the high number of homeless people in the City and to raise money for charity. The Lady Mayoress Amanda Keaveny is an active supporter and volunteer at a number of London-based homeless charities and is keen to raise awareness of the issue more widely in the City. This fundraiser will be taking place on Wednesday 30th March with registration for the event open now.

Further details on all our events can be found at our website www.thelordmayorsappeal.org