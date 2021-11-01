Shortages hinder Jaguar Land Rover despite strong demand

Shortages and disruptions have held back automotive giant Jaguar Land Rover’s growth, with sales down 12.8 per cent in the fiscal year’s second quarter.

Year on year, retails were lower in most regions – including North America, Europe and the UK where sales went down by 47 per cent.

Continued constraints in sales volumes brought down revenues, with a pre-tax loss of £302m compared with last year’s profit of £65m. Free cash outflow amounted to £664m and was better than the expected guidance of £1bn, reflecting the production of higher margin products and the company’s cost control policy.

“The global shortage of semiconductors continued to constrain our production, sales and financial performance in the second quarter but we’re encouraged to see the continuing strong demand for our products with order books at new record levels,” said Adrian Mardell, Jaguar Land Rover’s chief financial officer.

“We were pleased the cash outflow on these volumes came in significantly better than expected, reflecting the progress we are making to reduce the break-even point for the business through product mix optimisation and cost controls.”

Despite the shortages and global supply chain issues, the manufacturer has registered a strong demand for global retail orders, with more than 125,000 vehicles requested.

“With strong customer demand with a record order book we are well placed to return to strong financial performance as semiconductor supply begins to improve,” added Thierry Bollore, the company’s chief executive.