Shell to pay Nigerian community $111m for historic oil spill

Oil giant Shell will pay Nigeria’s Ejama-Ebubu community $111m (£80m) to settle a 50-year-old lawsuit over an oil spill.

A spokesperson for the company said that the money was the “full and final settlement” for the spill, which took place during the 1967-70 Biafran war.

However, the firm maintained that the incident was caused by third parties.

Last year Nigeria’s Supreme Court said that Shell could not challenge a fine of $41m that was levied against it in 2010.

Shell has previously said it was not given the opportunity to defend itself against the claims, and began international arbitration over the case earlier this year.

The oil firm has been repeatedly plagued by claims of oil spills in the Niger Delta, one of its production hubs.

Earlier this year, a Dutch court ruled that Shell’s Nigerian branch was responsible for damage caused by another set of leaks in the Niger Delta from 2004 to 2007.

The court ordered Shell Nigeria to pay compensation to Nigerian farmers, while the subsidiary and its Anglo-Dutch parent company were told to install equipment to prevent future damage.

The firm said that the spills were the result of sabotage.

