Shell forecourt stores join Uber Eats as popularity grows for speedy groceries

Shell petrol station shops have partnered with Uber Eats, meaning consumers will have 24 hour access to grocery products.

Some 340 forecourt stores are joining the delivery platform after the company left a partnership with Deliveroo. More than 250 of the stores are available for orders 24 hours a day.

More than 750 products will be available to order to consumers’ doors including products from Little Waitrose, Jamie Oliver Deli and Budgens concessions. Customers can also order packs of cigarettes and alcohol via the app.

Some 183 Shell locations were available to order from on the app from Thursday – including in London, Manchester and Glasgow – with a further 158 stores to join “in the coming months.”

Grocery delivery is a growing category with Uber Eats reporting 400 per cent growth in the past year.

In the last three months alone, the app marked nearly 90,000 orders for bananas, over 120,000 orders for loaves of bread and over a quarter of a million pints of milk.

Bernie Williamson, UK general manager for retail at Shell said: “With Uber Eats, we’re able to reach even more customers and expand our delivery services across the UK.

“We offer our customers convenience on-the-go and with this new collaboration we can now also offer a wide selection of food and essentials, available for delivery to your door in less than 30 minutes.”

The announcement comes a day after supermarket Sainsburys said it was relaunching its same day offer for home delivery and click & collect in nearly 250 stores.

The supermarket’s customers can now order groceries for delivery within 60 minutes through the Chop Chop app, at 75 stores.