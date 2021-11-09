Seven in 10 Brits looking to make a career change with home working option a 'deal breaker'

Nearly 70 per cent of British workers are planning a career change in the next year, ranging from cutting their hours to finding a new job, according to new research published this morning.

The number of people planning to set up their own business has increased from 6 per cent to 8 per cent since July, insurance giant Aviva found.

The option to vary working hours is now the most common “deal-breaker” for accepting a job, followed by working from home and taking leave to do voluntary work.

Its survey of 4,000 workers indicated that employees believe the pandemic has had a positive effect on flexibility at work, with two thirds of respondents saying companies have improved their approach to the issue.

Nicki Charles, of Aviva General Insurance, said: “Although flexibility at work was growing in popularity before the pandemic, the Covid-19 outbreak has expedited progress. Benefits that were once seen as luxuries are now being viewed as essentials.”

While the pandemic has been devastating in so many ways, people are seeking out silver linings and a more progressive approach towards working is just one of these outcomes.

“After working at home for many months, some people will inevitably take time to adjust to the return to the workplace. But hybrid working enables the best of both worlds and doubtless is here to stay,” Charles said.