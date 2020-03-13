Sending staff overseas

What is city talk? Info Info. Latest

Global mobility presents a broad challenge to HR teams that requires a holistic solution.

International staff postings can provide a range of benefits for both the individual looking to develop their career and any company looking to extend their staff expertise and their brand into new markets. It can also be a way to retain valued staff by providing new career opportunities and a fresh challenge. However, global mobility and international job postings can create a significant amount of work for HR teams, due to the need to balance a raft of practical considerations with more personal support.

Forms, paperwork and to-do lists

Practical support for staff moving overseas to fulfil a role in the company can be invaluable. This may include providing the necessary paperwork and funding for a visa application and also helping with matters such as finding accommodation. Helping with these issues ensures a smoother transition period and the sooner they are settled in, the sooner they will be able to focus on achieving in their new role. You may also be able to share the benefits of insider knowledge – for example, local teams already in-country may be able to provide invaluable advice on everything from where to live to how to organise transport. The more information you can gather, the smoother the transition will be.

Remember the person behind the role

Beyond the official paperwork and logistics, there are also additional requirements which take the person behind the role into account. This may include both language and cultural training, as well as the appointment of a mentor in country. This can ensure that people don’t become isolated when they move away from home. If they have moved with their family, extending support to a partner and children – including advice and resources for key issues like healthcare and education – can be invaluable.

Reducing the stress of global mobility

What a lot of these measures have in common is that they take mental wellbeing into account. Moving overseas attracts many because it presents such a big challenge with an accompanying sense of achievement. HR departments can help to support those achievements and prevent people feeling overwhelmed by providing

additional resources which reduce the stress and complexity of the situation. This goes beyond contractual matters and into more practical and personal considerations, which are often interlinked.

International salary considerations

When it comes to paying a salary, the company has the choice to either pay in local currency or sterling. Paying in currency means that the company bears the risk of currency fluctuations, and in addition many people who work abroad will still have commitments back in the UK and may prefer sterling. A currency specialist can help companies managing multi-currency payrolls and individuals looking to transfer a salary across borders. Whether your staff choose to convert a sterling salary to currency for living costs, or a salary paid in local currency back into sterling for costs back home, such as school fees or mortgage payments, a currency specialist can help.

City AM has teamed up with currency specialist, moneycorp to offer a range of tools to help to manage costs across borders and mitigate the risk of currency fluctuations. Fluctuating currency markets could have a big impact on the bottom line; moneycorp provides tailored services to help companies make international payments and manage their foreign exchange risk. With a moneycorp account, you will have access to:

Great rates on 120+ currencies

Convenient online platform and mobile app to manage and track your payments

An automated Regular Payment Plan for scheduled costs

Tools to track, target and even fix exchange rates for major payments

Free expert guidance and support from a team of specialists

We have been delivering great value currency services for over 40 years and achieved Feefo 2020 Platinum award for consistently outstanding customer service. It is why we are partnering with City AM – visit www.cityam.com/talk/moneycorp-talk to find out more.



moneycorp is a trading name of TTT Moneycorp Limited which is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Service Regulations 2017 (reference number 308919) for the provision of payment services.

