Self-isolation won't end on 21 June even for fully vaccinated

Fully vaccinated people will still need to self-isolate once all restrictions are removed on 21 June.

The Government is expected to release its review into social distancing this week, which will give more details on whether any restrictions will remain beyond next month.

Read more: Ministers preparing to allow pubs to serve people at the bar from June

The Prime Minister warned the country less than two weeks ago that the 21 June date may slip as the more transmissible Indian variant began to spread in some parts of the UK.

Ministers seem more upbeat about lifting restrictions next month but people still face a 10-day self-isolation if they come into contact with someone infected after 21 June.

This morning the Telegraph reported this will include fully vaccinated people, which is likely to undermine plans for a return to “normality”.

The decision to keep the test and trace system in place is because of the continued risk of transmission, one source told the paper.

In the US, fully vaccinated people are not required to self-isolate if they have come into close contact with someone with Covid unless they are exhibiting systems.

Continuing the rule in the UK could prompt questions about the efficacy of the vaccines and whether the Government is maximising the benefits of the rollout.

Scientists have warned the UK is in a race between vaccination and the spread of the more transmissible Indian variant.

Data from Public Health England show there were 3,424 confirmed cases of the variant in the UK as of 19 May, compared with 1,313 the week before and 520 the week before that.

However Dr Jenny Harries, the chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency said the vaccines were still considerably effective and the chances of easing restrictions in England next month were “looking good”.

Read more: EU will allow UK tourists with vaccine as Johnson says no holidays to Spain or France

Moreover, the need for people with two vaccine doses to self-isolate undermines commetns made by Professor Andrew Pollard yesterday, who said the pandemic could be considered over if vaccines prevent hospitalisations rather than all infection.

“If the current generation of vaccines are able to stop people going into hospital, whilst there is still mild infections, people are getting the common cold with the virus, then the pandemic is over,” the director of the Oxford Vaccine Group said.