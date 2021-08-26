Lotus Esprit from Salvage Hunters TV show up for auction

If you’re the winning bidder on this very orange 1976 Lotus Esprit, you could become an impromptu TV star. Restored for Salvage Hunters: Classic Cars, the rare Series 1 Esprit will soon be up for sale.

Whoever wins the Car & Classic online auction has the option to take ownership on screen. The car will be handed over by presenters Paul Cowland and Drew Pritchard.

(Car and Classic)

The new owner will certainly enjoy a classic Lotus that stands out in a car park.

Colorado Orange paintwork, matched with a green and red tartan interior, sounds suspiciously like the inside of Rod Stewart’s wardrobe. Yet the Esprit was one of 15 cars to leave the factory in this bold colour.

As part of the restoration, SMS Autospray returned the Esprit’s lightweight fibreglass bodywork to its original hue.

Steve Fulcher, of Fulcher Coachtrimmers, was tasked with ensuring the Esprit’s retro cabin packs the maximum 1970s punch. From the photos, it looks like a mission accomplished.

Like a clockwork orange

(Car and Classic)

Matthew Oxley, a Lotus enthusiast and skilled mechanic, was the Esprit’s previous owner and sold the car to the show.

After handing over the Lotus in boxes of bits, Matthew was then brought back to help complete the work he had started. With an engine rebuild and suspension overhaul already completed, restoring the five-speed manual transmission was his next big task.

The mid-mounted 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine has covered less than 500 miles since the rebuild. However, Matthew has committed to helping the new owner resolve any issues that arise during the running-in period.

Tangerine dream

(Car and Classic)

Finding an early Lotus Esprit is a difficult task at the best of times. The opportunity to buy one that has been expertly restored on TV is perhaps a unique proposition.

The auction for the Esprit will be held online, via the Car & Classic website. Bidding will open on 3 September, ending on 10 September at 5pm BST.

Now into its sixth series, Salvage Hunters: Classic Cars will return to the Quest TV channel early in 2022. The show will also be available through the Discovery+ on-demand service.

John Redfern writes for Motoring Research