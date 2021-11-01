Salisbury train driver suffered life-changing injuries, says Transport Police

The driver of one of the two trains involved in the crash between Salisbury and Andover has suffered from life-changing injuries, the British Transport Police reported, but he is in stable conditions.

Police detectives have begun an investigation into yesterday’s accident, when a Great Western Railway service from Southhampton to Cardiff collided with a South Western Railway train headed to Honiton.

As a result of the collision, 14 people were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

“We are keeping an open mind but at this early stage there has been nothing to suggest the train struck an object or that there was any significant delay between the trains colliding and then one derailing,” said detective chief inspector Paul Langley.

“Specialist officers and detectives remain on scene in Salisbury and we are working closely alongside the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) and the Office of Rail and Road to establish exactly how these two trains came to collide.”