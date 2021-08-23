Sainsbury's shares rocket after takeover reports

Sainsbury’s shares were up more than eight per cent after reports that a private equity giant is poised to launch a bid topping £7bn.

Shares in J Sainsbury rose by almost nine per cent on Monday morning to 320.70p, after closing on 294.70p.

Apollo Global Management is reportedly considering a bid for the supermarket after previously losing out on an opportunity to take control of Asda.

The firm is in ongoing talks over joining a consortium connected to Japanese private equity firm Softbank, which is bidding for supermarket Morrisons.