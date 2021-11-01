Opinion-in-brief: Praise Be, the bizarre politics of face masks is back

And so the political wheel has turned back to facemasks. Sadiq Khan, last week, urged the government to make it mandatory to cover up on public transport. In London, it already is, but the number of people going bare-faced on the tube is stark.

Since the pandemic began, face masks have been a lightning rod for politics. They have become a symbol of the brigade of Covid disbelievers who refused to be covered up by the authoritarian guards who apparently threaten to barricade them to the entrance of their local Sainsbury’s.

Except, no one is. Even where they are mandatory, enforcement has primarily been out of social guilt. Shifty sideways stares are hardly a tool of an oppressive regime.

In the Commons too, it’s contentious. Jacob Rees Mogg has insisted MPs just know each other so well they don’t need to mask up, even while security staff take precautions.