Ryanair and Wizz Air passenger numbers highlight aviation's journey back to normality

After a turbulent 2020, Ryanair and Wizz Air appear set for smoother skies with passenger numbers on the up.

Both firms reported increase in passenger traffic in September 2021 compared to last year.

According to passenger traffic data published on the London Stock Exchange, Ryanair’s passenger numbers increased to 10.6m compared to 5.2m recorded in September 2020, an 81 per cent increase.

Wizz Air registered similar results, going up 91.3 per cent, from 1.5m passengers in September of last year to 2.9m at the end of last month.

Alongside the traffic statistics, the Budapest-based company also decided to publish its carbon emissions data, highlighting a 15.9 per cent decrease when it comes to carbon dioxide released per passenger.

Compared to January this year, the company in August and September decreased its emissions per passenger/km, from 79.2 grams per passenger/km to 60.4 and 68.0 grams respectively.

Published on the same day as the UK simplified its travel system, the data suggests a quicker recovery of the aviation sector than many expected may be on the way.

According to Francesco Ragni, senior lecturer in aviation at Buckinghamshire New University, air travel is “gradually coming back” and low-cost airlines will benefit more from it.



“Both Ryanair and Wizz Air have done a great job in constantly adjusting their network in order to intercept demand and in maintaining the flexibility to scale up their operations at a relatively short notice, while continuing to offer very low fare,” he told City A.M.

“As more travel restrictions are lifted, I think we are going to see further growth in the coming months.”

