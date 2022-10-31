Royal Mail buoyed by postponed strikes and clearance of Czech stake

Shares in Royal Mail parent firm International Distribution Services jumped nearly eight per cent this morning after the UK cleared a potential stake increase by a Czech billionaire.

Former Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng called a full national security assessment this summer after Royal Mail’s largest shareholder, Vesa, increased its stake to just over 22 per cent.

Vesa is controlled by Daniel Kretinsky, known as the “Czech sphinx”, who also owns stakes in West Ham United football club and Sainsbury’s.

In an announcement this morning, the government said it would take no further action on the acquisition.

International Distribution Services was further buoyed after news late last night that the Communication Workers Union (CWU) would be postponing its planned strike action.

Over 115,000 were set to take industrial over the next fortnight over worker pay.

“We recognise the deep frustration felt by many members over this decision,” CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said. “But the fact remains that the current direction of Royal Mail doesn’t benefit the company, the community or the country.

“We still need to secure a decent future of this industry, and no attempts to attack our union and our members will change our determination in fighting for that.”

The CWU said in a statement that strikes will resume on 12 November.

Royal Mail are back at the negotiation table with the CWU and ACAS, the independent public body which helps provide impartial advice to employers.

The company has been in talks with the union for over six months, with no clear resolution in sight.

The company is due to announce it latest quarterly results on 17 November.