Rolls-Royce pledges to phase out combustion engines as it unveils new EV

Luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce has pledged to phase out its combustion engines vehicles by 2030, as it unveils a new electric vehicle (EV).

The new renewably powered car, called Spectre, is expected to go on sale by the end of 2023.

The company has mirrored the style of its model Wraith for the new car, which will also feature the EV underpinnings of its 2017 Phantom model.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, said: “Today is the most significant day in the history of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars since May 4, 1904.

“On that date, our founding fathers, Charles Rolls and Sir Henry Royce, first met and agreed that they were going to create ‘the best motor car in the world’.

“Today, 117 years later, I am proud to announce that Rolls-Royce is to begin the on-road testing programme for an extraordinary new product that will elevate the global all-electric car revolution and create the first – and finest – super-luxury product of its type.

“This is not a prototype. It’s the real thing, it will be tested in plain sight and our clients will take first deliveries of the car in the fourth quarter of 2023.”