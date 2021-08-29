Rocket strike in residential area of Kabul reported

There have been reports of a child dying after a rocket hit a residential area in Kabul.

An Afghan police chief said a child died after a rocket hit a residential area northwest of Kabul airport, the AP news agency has reported.

A loud explosion occurred in the Khuwja Bughra neighborhood on Sunday with Rashid, the Kabul police chief, confirming it had been a rocket.

One video posted by freelance journalist Shafi Karimi on Twitter appears to show black smoke rising from a house in the area.

Updates:



A house near to Kabul airport hit by a rocket. pic.twitter.com/t3Ue3AXD0s — Shafi Karimi (@karimi_shafi) August 29, 2021

US officials told Reuters a military capital was carried out in the city today, targeting members of the local branch of the Islamic State group.

No additional details of the operation were released and it is not clear whether it is connected to the rocket incident.

A Taliban spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, has told world media that the US targeted a suicide bomber in a vehicle who wanted to attack the airport.