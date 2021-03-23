Rishi Sunak will look to cut red tape involved with UK inheritance tax as the Treasury today will release a series of reviews in what Whitehall is calling “tax day”.

The measures could see Sunak reduce paperwork and other red tape required for people with smaller estates, however there will reportedly be few other revelations from the Treasury’s reviews.

Read more: Hidden cuts in Rishi Sunak’s Budget to deliver ‘second austerity’, says IFS

The Financial Times reports that Sunak will not embark on any comprehensive consultations of UK capital gains tax, pension contributions or National Insurance for self-employed as previously speculated.

The focus will more likely be on ways to cut down on tax avoidance schemes, the timing of tax bills and new qualifications for tax professionals, along with the changes to inheritance tax.

The tax day reviews will see paperwork for inheritance tax dramatically reduced for estates that fall below the main threshold for the levy – around £1m.

A Treasury official said tax day was not going to be used as a backdoor way to hike taxes.

Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data

“The Budget is used to take decisions in the round on anything fiscally significant,” they said.

Patrick King, partner at accountancy and tax firm MHA MacIntyre Hudson, said now was not the time to “reform an overly complicated tax system” with the pandemic still raging.

Read more: Bulb calls on Treasury to scrap VAT on green products ahead of ‘tax day’

“I have one plea for tomorrow – the government needs to remember the business community is still reeling from the impacts of both Brexit and the pandemic, which are far from over,” he said.

“If the Chancellor feels he has to make tax changes, he should focus only on the greatest priority, which is to maintain an attractive tax system so we can compete with the rest of the world now that we have left the EU.”