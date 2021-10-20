Rishi Sunak set to slash tax surcharge on bank profits at Budget

Rishi Sunak will reportedly slash the UK’s tax surcharge on bank profits from 8 to 3 per cent at next week’s autumn Budget in a bid to boost the City of London’s competitiveness post-Brexit.

The change is set to come into effect in April 2023 and is intended to act as a counter measure to the planned hike in corporation tax for the UK’s largest firms from 19 to 25 per cent.

Banks already pay 27 per cent tax on their profits, after the current 8 per cent surcharge, with this figure set to rise to 33 per cent after the future corporation tax hike.

The 27 per cent rate is similar to the tax rate paid by banks in other financial hubs.

The chancellor has said in the past that this 33 per cent tax rate would make the UK uncompetitive for financial services firms and could damage the City’s global standing, particularly after Brexit.

The Financial Times reports that Sunak will say in his Budget that the UK is the only global financial centre to place an extra surcharge on the banking sector and that it should be slashed.

Sunak said in March that he was reviewing the 8 per cent bank tax, which was brought in by former chancellor George Osborne in 2015.

A Treasury spokesman said: “We do not comment on fiscal policy outside of Budgets.”

The City lost its wide-ranging access to EU markets after the UK left the bloc’s single market and customs union this year, leading to a flow of share trading activity switching to Amsterdam.

Financial services firms have also moved 7,600 jobs and £1 trillion of assets from London to European capitals since 2016, according to accounting firm EY.

Two government reviews this year have outlined a series of recommended regulatory changes to enhance the City’s competitiveness now that the UK is no longer tied to the EU’s financial services rulebook.

Among the recommendations are changes to the share listings rules to attract more tech unicorns to go public in the UK, allowing blank-cheque Spacs to list in London and reducing capital requirements for insurance firms.

The Treasury also launched a review last week into how to make it easier for publicly listed firms to attract secondary capital through rights issues.

City A.M. revealed last week that Sunak would not be ditching the EU’s cap on bankers’ bonuses as a part of the regulatory overhaul.

The cap sees bankers’ bonuses limited to no more than 100 per cent of their fixed pay or double that with explicit shareholder approval.