Letters: Stepping into Rishi's shoes

[Re: Hey, big spenders, October 28]

If I were Chancellor for the day, there would certainly be a long to-do list. While I appreciate it’s a balancing act – starting to seriously address the long term deficit would be a priority. Making a dent in the £304bn black hole (net borrowing at the end of March 2021) is not a simple feat.

Transparency is also key. I would be clearer in the detail of the small print – it’s very difficult for the average person to calculate what the reality of the Budget means for them. I would also cut politics out of it. The prolonged approach to dropping business bombshells isn’t helpful. Business leaders across the UK are still grappling with the impact of September’s announcement that national insurance contributions and dividend tax rates will increase from April 2022 – drip feeding change is part of a PR budget strategy that is stage managed.

The Chancellor should stand up for meaningful change – not political moves as part of a popularity contest. The Chancellor is a big spender, throwing cash around like it’s monopoly money. I would be even more tactical to prioritise British business and put together an action plan to reduce red tape and improve efficiency in driving the economy forwards.

The truth is that there needs to be a long term plan that businesses and people can rely on. Oh, and one last thing, I’d ensure next year that the date falls outside of half term, especially if the government is committed to “levelling up”.

Melanie Hicks