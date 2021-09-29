Ripple launches $250m NFT fund

Ripple, a blockchain based digital payment network, has announced plans to support NFT creators with a multi million dollar fund.

Non-fungible tokens, unique digital artworks which store proof of ownership on the blockchain, have seen surging interest in recent months with global transaction volumes topping $1bn in the final week of August.

Ripple hopes that its $250m (£186m) Creator Fund can reduce barriers to entry for creators looking to sell their wares in the booming NFT marketplace.

“While NFTs have opened the door for a tokenized future, actually navigating these concepts is a different ball game for many,” said Monica Long, GM of RippleX at Ripple.

“By starting with marketplaces and creators, our fund seeks to take the guesswork out of NFT projects to unlock unexplored tokenization use cases on the XRP Ledger.”

In other words the protocol hopes its ultra fast blockchain can reduce difficulties faced by developers who are often burdened with high transaction fees and clunky user experiences when building applications.

The Creator Fund has already partnered with some of the NFT sector’s top marketplaces, such as Mintable, and branding agency VSA Partners.

“There are so many untapped opportunities within the constantly evolving NFT ecosystem, and we’re excited to be deepening our partnership with Ripple to support their Creator Fund in order to encourage greater growth in the industry,” said Zach Burks, CEO of Mintable, who stressed the need for equal opportunities in the NFT space.

The price of XRP, the token which powers the Ripple network, has jumped by 2.89 per cent today in the wake of the news, trading at highs of $0.99.

Read more: Ripple gains upper hand as judge slaps down SEC’s bid to remove ex director from court case