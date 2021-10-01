Rightmove: Stamp duty holiday saved home-movers £6.1bn

The UK’s stamp duty holiday saved home-movers £6.1bn in the 14-month window which ended today, the UK’s largest property site has forecast.

Though as the holiday ends, the property site has estimated that buyer demand in England is 43 per cent higher than in September 2019.

The stamp duty break, which was announced in July 2020 as a temporary measure in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, was designed to boost the housing market buy helping buyers whose finances took a hit.

From today, the stamp duty threshold will revert to its normal level of £1250,000, prompting real estate agents to call for a review of the “outdated” levels at which home buyers start paying stamp duty as a tax break ends.

“Around a million households made tax savings since last July, which provided some people with an added incentive to move, especially in the higher price brackets,” Rightmove property expert, Tim Bannister said.

“We’re still seeing much higher levels of demand for homes than in 2019 so it’s clear there have been a number of other reasons for making this summer the time to move to a new home.”

The deadline hanging over potential buyers and sellers, which was extended from March 31 to today, tipped gold-rush like frenzy in the property market.

Housing experts have pinned the property price inflation seen since last year down to home-movers rushing to squeeze in the transaction before the cut off.

But those who failed to meet the deadline should not despair, Bannister explained, as “there are still savings to be had for first time buyers”.

“This hasn’t signalled the end of savings altogether and we’re expecting the market to stay busy for the rest of the year and into next year.”