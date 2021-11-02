Retailers lost out on over £400m in Covid sales due to inaccessible websites

Retailers missed out on nearly £412m during the pandemic because their websites were inaccessible to disabled people.

More than a third of disabled shoppers struggled to use websites during the height of the pandemic, despite retailers seeing an e-commerce boom, according to research.

Many disabled people were also asked to shield in their homes during lockdowns and so could not visit brick-and-mortar stores.

Accessibility organisation Purple has urged businesses to review their online experience for disabled customers. Today also marks Purple Tuesday, a day designed to bring disabled people and businesses together to work on access issues.

Some 15 per cent said they struggled to read websites while 18 per cent gave up on trying to use a site.

More than half of those who had difficulties said they did not then spend money they had planned to, meaning businesses lost out on the so-called ‘purple pound’, worth £274bn.

Small font sizes, confusing language, light colours in text and convoluted animations are all features that make using a website harder for those with disabilities.

eBay has teamed up with the organisation to advise its 300,000 small business sellers to take measures such as keyboard-only access, alternative text for images and adequate colour contrast.

Eve Williams, CMO of eBay UK, said: “We know that small changes can make a world of difference to people with a disability who use our platform, and we would encourage any retailers with an online presence especially to do the same.”

On the whole, more than half (54%) of disabled people still feel organisations could do more to improve the experiences of disabled customers.

The most common unmet needs concern physical access and support, such as lack of wheelchair ramps, narrow aisles and staff unavailable to help reach high shelves or carry shopping to the car.

There were “countless examples” of businesses “completely overhauling their offer almost overnight to stay successful,” Mike Adams OBE, founder of Purple Tuesday, said.

“We therefore know it can be done, and now there are no excuses not to make changes to meet the needs of disabled people,” Adams added.

He said: “Often the adjustments required are small and the financial rewards great, particularly as the benefits can usually be felt by all customers.”

“Purple Tuesday this year, coming as it does in the wake of a pandemic and at a pivotal moment in the climate emergency, is about instilling a similar sense of urgency and making it unacceptable for those serious about economic recovery to ignore disabled people in 2021.”