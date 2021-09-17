Retail sales fall 0.9 per cent in August

Retail sales volumes fell by 0.9 per cent in August as the easing of lockdown restrictions encouraged people to socialise over Summer.

New data from the ONS shows that a sharp decline in retail volumes seen in July, which stood at 2.8 per cent, eased off in August with sales climbing incrementally by 03 per cent across a three month period. A dip in food store sales of 1.2 per cent and a 1.5 per cent jump in automative fuel sales suggests that people leaned into post-lockdown freedoms by travelling and eating out.

Michael Hewson, Chief Market Analyst at CMC Markets UK, said, “The relaxation of Covid restrictions has had a part to play in the slowdown, as supermarket food sales fell back sharply with the reopening of restaurants and other hospitality venues,

“Nonetheless the last three months have been particularly disappointing when you look at other areas of the economy which appear to have bounced back quite strongly,” he added.

Sluggish growth over the past three months has in part been driven by supply chain issues and labour shortages which have buffeted businesses across the UK.

A survey conducted in mid-August found that 6.5% of businesses in the retail industry were unable to get the materials, goods or services they needed.

The figures also showed that the way people shop has altered substantially during the pandemic. Despite the reopening of brick and mortar outlets the proportion of retail sales online rose to 27.7% in August 2021 from 27.1% in July, substantially higher than the 19.7% in February 2020 before the pandemic.

