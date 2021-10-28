Retail and property: Why investors are going old-school again

The Bank of England predicted earlier this year that 2021 will see the UK economy’s fastest growth since the Second World War.

This growth comes with the reopening of wide sections of the economy after a year of restrictions and will be driven in large part by the hospitality and retail sectors as they cater to pent-up demand.

This comes after a long period of growth driven by technology and the digital world of each giants. A good indicator of this is the dominance of FAANG stocks in the S&P 500 stock index – an indicator of the overall US economy – these five companies make up 15 per cent of the value of the entire index.

While tech is not likely to go anywhere any time soon the pandemic has created a desire to get back to real life for investors and consumers alike.

Investment targets

Research carried out by London-based IW Capital, and shared with City A.M. today, found that 44 per cent of investors are now looking to back UK-based companies, instead of global firms.

Moreover, 29 per cent of them plan to back retail businesses, while over of investors are investing in property, and nearly a fifth, or 18 per cent, plan to pump money into the creative industries.

“Economic growth is driven by any number of factors but seeing consumer sentiment and investor support so high gives a great indication of what is to come this yea,” Luke Davis, CEO of IW Capital, told City A.M.

“People want to get out and spend, businesses want to grow and investors want to help them do that, it’s a perfect storm for rapid growth,” he added.

“The pandemic has undoubtedly had an impact on where this investment is going, with healthcare and pharma dominating and green sectors leading the way in terms of popularity. But now, with the reopening of large sections of the economy, there is a clear desire to back retail and hospitality in 2021,” Davis concluded.