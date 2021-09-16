Reshuffle live: Jesse Norman sacked as Treasury minister

Boris Johnson continues his reshuffle today, after a major shakeup to his top team yesterday afternoon. Johnson will fill dozens of ministerial roles that sit under the secretary of state in each department.

18.15 Earlier today: Penny Mordaunt moved to Department of International Trade

Penny Mordaunt was moved from a position in the Cabinet Office to minister under new trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

Mordaunt, a former cabinet secretary under Theresa May, is taking the place of Chelsea and Fulham MP Greg Hands who has been moved to a ministerial role in the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Beis).

18.08pm Jesse Norman sacked as Treasury minister

Jesse Norman has been sacked as Treasury minister in a surprise move.

Downing Street has just announced 10 new sackings of ministers, with Norman the most eye catching.

The Hereford and South Herefordshire MP was one of the most senior ministers in Treasury and had served in a number of government roles under Theresa May.

The six sackings just announced are:

Rt Hon Nick Gibb MP – previously Minister of State at the Department for Education;

Rt Hon John Whittingdale OBE MP – previously Minister of State at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport;

Rt Hon Jesse Norman MP – previously Financial Secretary to the Treasury;

Caroline Dinenage MP – previously Minister of State at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport;

Luke Hall MP – previously Minister of State at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government;

Justin Tomlinson MP – previously Minister of State at the Department for Work and Pensions.

Gibb, Whittingdale and Hall all announced their departures from government earlier today on Twitter.