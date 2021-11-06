Renewable energy can help save the world

After the 2008 economic crash, Gordon Brown famously told a boisterous House of Commons he had “saved the world”, when he clearly meant to claim credit merely for rescuing the global financial system.

Slips of the tongue happen in heated moments, but with Cop26 taking place in Gordon Brown’s native Scotland, planetary survival is this time literally the current task.

The financial services sector kept on life-support in 2008 is now cast in a different role. Instead of big banks needing urgent attention in intensive care, it is now our shared natural environment that needs urgent action. And this time financial services, having risen from their hospital bed, have the opportunity and duty to become the rescuing clinician instead.

Preventing catastrophic climate change requires a full-spectrum response. Individual citizens will need to mitigate their behaviour to further reduce emissions. Politicians will need to use their arsenal of legal, tax and subsidy incentives to drive progress. Scientists and corporations can accelerate the development of more energy efficient products.

But there will not be successful collective action to tackle climate change without the active commitment of global financial services. We require a reconfiguration of our economy and investment priorities. Climate change will not be addressed by abolishing capitalism, but by harnessing it, by funnelling capital to where it can have the biggest impact.

In simple terms, we need to double the amount of money invested every year in renewable energy projects. At the moment, it is roughly $300bn annually. A lot of money, but according to the IEA, to generate enough energy to substitute for unclean energy production, it needs to be at least $600bn.

There are two big sources of non-climate changing energy production: nuclear and renewables. Nuclear is controversial with some people for a number of reasons, but it is undoubtedly better than coal, oil or gas for reducing carbon emissions. But even if there is the public and political appetite for expanding nuclear power generation – far from a given – it will not be sufficient alone. Common sense suggests we build diversified sources of energy.

That puts renewable energy also centre stage. And we have to embrace the full range of renewables, for several reasons. The main one is the sheer volume of extra power needed. To try and do it by, say, wind alone would be a huge stretch, and likely to alienate people with the enormous number of turbines required. But we also need different sources of renewables to better ensure reliability of supply. When the wind is not blowing, we need solar, wave, tidal, geothermal and other sources. And some locations clearly favour one type of renewable energy production over others. Perhaps most of all, we need more and better storage solutions to help manage intermittency.

There are many consumers who worry about energy costs, and some businesses which are exposed when prices rise. But it is a mistake to blame renewables for our current difficulties. Soaring gas prices and anxiety about supply from potentially unreliable sources, is an argument for more diverse energy production, and for it to be closer to home where possible.

The City of London can and should be the green finance capital of the world. There are many fantastic businesses that are already putting their shoulder to the wheel, and will need to do even more. We need investors to feel secure in making larger allocations to renewable energy funds. That requires deep and specialist research to provide reassurance about the financial viability of projects and the associated returns. It also needs an expansion in volume and diversity of asset supply, even though that might make an assessment of fund managers harder for investors. Hedging risk, as with other investments, across different renewables technologies, different physical environments and geographic locations, and in different regulatory jurisdictions, is essential. As is scale, because exposure to just a handful of wind or solar farms is not enough to provide investor confidence on the downside.

If we are honest, the financial services sector has never been loved by the public. Despite providing essential services, it is begrudgingly tolerated at best. As Gordon Brown and other politicians have found out, if they did not know already, saving banks is not a sure route to public acclaim and electoral salvation. But if the financial services sector plays a big and real part in literally saving the world, then everyone working in it can walk with their heads held high that they not just served the public, but also financed the new energy regime that helped rescue the planet.