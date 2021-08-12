Reddit hits $10bn valuation following latest funding round

Reddit has hit a $10bn valuation following its latest financing round, the company said, after hitting a $6bn valuation in February.

The latest funding rally, lead by Fidelity Management, raked in some $410m for the social media site.

Fidelity forecast the fundraiser to bring in as much as $700m, Fidelity forecast – accelerating the firm well past the valuation it secured just six months ago.

Reddit hired its first chief financial officer just months ago amid reports the company was considering a stock market float.

Chief executive Steve Huffman told the New York Times the company was building its finance operations and “working towards” a market listing.

The platform made headlines at the beginning of the year for being a key player in the GameStop meme stock rally in late January.

Reddit, which hosts message boards, has seen a surge in interest after one forum called WallStreetBets sent shockwaves through the US stock market when it pushed shorted stocks like GameStop and AMC to surge.