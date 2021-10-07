Red Roses to play on free-to-air in World Cup preparation

A year out from the delayed women’s Rugby World Cup, England’s Red Roses head coach Simon Middleton has picked his autumn international squad with the showpiece event in mind.

Taking this opportunity to test out new combinations, Middleton has included 11 uncapped players in his squad of 40. The training group is drawn from eight different Allianz Premier 15s teams and a hugely diverse range of players.

“I think everybody was disappointed when the World Cup was cancelled,” Middleton said.

“We got to that point where it was really starting to come to life, you could feel it getting close. But when you look at it now, it was probably a blessing in disguise from our point of view. It certainly gives us an opportunity to look at more players as we go along this autumn.”

England have lined up a blockbuster set of internationals to replace the World Cup. The Red Roses will face the Black Ferns at Exeter’s Sandy Park and Northampton’s Franklin’s Gardens before playing Canada at the Twickenham Stoop and the United States at Worcester’s Sixways.

“We were more than comfortable with the squad that we had but there were a couple of players who were just starting to come through, and this extra year means they could make a difference,” Middleton said.

The World Cup was originally scheduled for this autumn, but a combination of Covid-19 restrictions in host country New Zealand and the logistics behind some of the qualification tournaments put the competition on hold until 2022.

Middleton added: “From the integrity point of view, that’s hopefully given everyone the chance to prepare properly for the tournament, and not just New Zealand on home soil, or us because we’d be fantastically supported, but for the other nations who would have just rocked up.

“It’s the premier women’s rugby union competition and you need to give everybody the best shot. It was probably the right thing to do.”

Former world player of the year Emily Scarratt misses out on inclusion due to a broken leg while the wider squad includes a mix of experienced internationals and those new to the set-up. Middleton’s party includes uncapped and uncontracted players, but he insists he’s picked a side on form.

“Form peaks and troughs, I think it’s very important to pick players on form when going into a competition,” Middleton said on his selection. “We’ll pick form players but it needs to be consistent form, not short lived, but this whole squad are showing up in the league at the moment.”

“It’s a great sign of what the Premier 15s is doing and the competitive nature of our players,” said England captain Sarah Hunter, of the spread of teams represented. “Instead of getting the same group of players from the same clubs with the same mindset, you’re getting a broad range of people with different qualities and we bring that to form the Red Roses.”

With the Women’s Six Nations now established on free-to-air television, BBC have taken the rights to this year’s autumn internationals in a move that propels the women’s game into prime time.

“I’d like to say we have turned the corner, but we’ve only turned a corner if it keeps happening,” Hunter said.

“We don’t want to keep having the same conversations. That, for me, will be when we’re fully there, when it actually becomes the norm and people know when our games are and expect to see them. To have them there and be broadcasting them is a really significant part of where we want to take the game.”

England’s autumn international series begins later this month on 31 October against New Zealand at Exeter’s Sandy Park and continues weekly throughout November, concluding on 21 November at Worcester Warriors’ home ground, Sixways.