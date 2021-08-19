Rank Group revenues cut in half as Covid restrictions halt Mecca Bingo income

Mecca Bingo operator Rank Group has had its income slashed in half over the last year as Covid restrictions buttressed the company’s revenues.

The company said income plummeted 48 per cent to £329.6m over the year to June 30.

Restrictions on social and face-to-face contact throughout much of the last year to curb the spread of Covid forced Rank Group is close its Mecca Bingo halls, driving the company’s income down sharply.

John O’Reilly, chief executive of Rank Group, said: “The year to June 30 was exceptionally challenging for the group and, frankly, we are delighted it is over.”

“We are now well into a new financial year with our venues open and trading positively.

“Good progress is being made in our digital businesses and there is a renewed sense of confidence as we focus on the growth initiatives within our clearly defined transformation programme.”

“Our venues have been performing ahead of our expectations following the easing of restrictions on the UK hospitality sector on May 17 and we anticipate further growth as travel restrictions eventually ease and tourism returns, particularly to London.”