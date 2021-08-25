Rail union demands ministers halt plans to cut South Western Railway services

Rail worker union the RMT has today called on the government to stop train operator South Western Railway from making “swingeing” cuts to its timetables.

In a letter to rail minister Chris Heaton-Harris, the union warned that changes to its services could see jobs axed and stations closed across the country.

It added that the government’s messaging on the issue was a “total shambles”.

Last week South Western Railway, a key line for London commuters, announced that it had launched a consultation on changes to its timetables due to come into effect in December 2022.

It said that after the pandemic overall passenger demand would recover to around 76 per cent of pre-Covid levels, while the changes it is proposing provide 93 per cent of the capacity it had before the pandemic struck.

It has proposed cutting the number of high peak trains to Waterloo per hout from 60 to 53, with off-peak services cut from 42 to 37 per hour.

The cuts come after 18 months which have rocked the rail industry, with passenger numbers at one point falling to their lowest since the 1800s.

According to figures from the Department for Transport (DfT), numbers are currently around 60 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, having double since lockdown was lifted earlier this summer.

RMT general secretary Mike Lynch hit out at the plans, saying: “It is an absolute scandal that in the year we host vital climate talks at COP26 that the Government and rail industry is pursuing a policy of rail austerity as short sighted as the Beeching cuts of the 1960s which will just force more cars onto the roads.

“Today I have written to the Rail Minister calling on him to intervene, do his job and act as a champion and guardian of our railways and not the axeman for Her Majesty’s Treasury. These cuts must be stopped.”

London Travelwatch director Emma Gibson warned that cutting services risked putting off commuters due to the potential for overcrowding.

“If people are to be attracted back onto trains when the pandemic recedes, they need to have trains timetabled that meet their new travel needs”, she said.

“There is a danger that if the frequency of services is reduced below the level of demand for them, they will be overcrowded, and that in itself will put some people off returning to rail, especially if they can work at home instead.

“Our research shows that people’s attitude to being crammed onto trains has changed during the pandemic, and that this could be a long term change in passengers’ expectations.”

City A.M. has contacted the DfT for comment.