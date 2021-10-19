Southeastern and South Western passengers cleared to make £93m compensation claim

Rail passengers are free to seek compensation for overcharging by Southeastern and South Western rail franchises.

London’s specialist competition court has ordered that the claims, issued on behalf of millions of rail passengers, can now proceed to trial.

The Competition Appeal said that both rail franchises failed to make ‘boundary fares’ sufficiently available to consumers.

The ruling means meaning millions of passengers who have paid twice for part of their journey on Southeastern and South Western routes because they were not sold a boundary fare, will automatically be represented at court.

This is unless they choose to leave – or opt out – of the claim.

The standalone claim was the first of its kind to be filed in the UK and is estimated to be worth around £93m in damages for rail users.

The court confirmed that Justin Gutmann, formerly of Citizens Advice, will act as the class representative.

He said: “This is a great step forward in my legal campaign to achieve justice for millions of rail passengers who have been overpaying as a result of the train operating companies not offering ‘boundary fares’. It means that we can now hold Southeastern and South Western to account by going to court.”