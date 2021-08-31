Raab: The number of British nationals in Afghanistan is in low hundreds

The number of British nationals still in Afghanistan is in the low hundreds, foreign secretary Dominic Raab has said, as the UK looks to follow the US with targeted strikes.

“I know that the number of UK nationals, the particular responsibility of the Foreign Office, is now down at a very low level… low hundreds given that we have taken in total 5,000 out,” Raab told Sky News.

Britain’s defence minister Ben Wallace also said on Friday that he thought there were around 100 to 150 British nationals still in the country, which has been taken over by the Taliban.

The foreign secretary, who has received backlash for remaining on holiday while the crisis in Afghanistan unfolded, said it was “unclear” when the airport in the country’s capital Kabul would be operating again.

Kabul airport, which has seen a massive influx of Afghans desperate to flee the country, was targeted by suicide bombing attacks which killed nearly 200 people and two British citizens last week.

ISIS-K, an affiliate group of ISIS, has claimed responsibility for the attacks, which prompted targeted air strikes from the US.

With UK and US troops officially out of the country, Raab has advised those still looking to leave Afghanistan to find a route to the UK via neighbouring countries.

Over 17,000 people – British nationals, Afghans who worked with the UK and other vulnerable people have been evacuated from the country since April.

“We’ve now put in place the arrangements with third countries, or we’re putting them in place,” Raab said.

“I’ve spoken to some of the key third countries, so have other ministers, to make sure we can have a workable route through for those outstanding cases.”

His comments come as the head of the Royal Air Force (RAF) confirmed that the UK is “ready” to launch strikes in Afghanistan, targeting ISIS and ISIS-K.

RAF air chief marshal Mike Wigston said: “Ultimately what this boils down to is that we’ve got to be able to play a global role in the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh [ISIS], whether it’s strike, or whether it’s moving troops or equipment into a particular country, at scale and at speed.

“If there’s an opportunity for us to contribute I am in no doubt that we will be ready to – that will be anywhere where violent extremism raises its head, and is a direct or indirect threat to the UK and our allies.”