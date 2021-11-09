Raab defends Tory MP Geoffrey Cox for legal work in Caribbean tax haven

It was perfectly “legitimate” for senior Tory MP Geoffrey Cox to work for the government of a Caribbean tax haven and vote remotely during the pandemic, according to deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab.

Raab today defended the actions of Cox, a former attorney general, saying it was fine for him to defend the British Virgin Islands in a case against the UK government as he would have had “some knowledge” of the situation.

The Daily Mail revealed last night that Cox had been earning hundreds of thousands of pounds by advising the BVI, after the UK brought corruption charges against the island’s government in January.

Cox also worked from the Caribbean island while the UK was under winter Covid restrictions and voted in the House of Commons remotely.

A Whitehall insider told the Mail that instead of “working for his constituents” in the UK Cox had been “over in the British Virgin Islands doing his second job working as a barrister and advising those accused of trousering cash for their mates”.

It comes after it was widely reported yesterday that Cox had earned around £1m in the past 12 months for City law firm Withers LLP.

Speaking to Times Radio today, Raab said: “I think it’s first of all important to say that all of … any outside interests have to be properly declared.

“In relation to the British Virgin Islands, I was the foreign secretary that commissioned a commission of inquiry, given the allegations of misgovernance and very serious ones, including criminal wrongdoing.

“Now, I’m not going to get dragged into what individual MPs do, but actually having the former attorney general – and it wasn’t my decision, he was hired by the government of the BVI to advise them on how to correct and deal and address those allegations – actually, is a legitimate thing to do as long as it’s properly declared.

“And of course, it’s quite important in that Parliament, which is responsible residually for some areas of our relationship with the overseas territories, we’ve got some knowledge of what’s going on in those territories.”

The revelation over Cox’s work in the BVI comes as MPs come under increasing scrutiny for their jobs outside parliament in the wake of the Owen Paterson sleaze saga.

The former MP was forced to resign last week after the government and Conservative backbenchers teamed up to try and get him off the hook for a recommended 30-day suspension for his role as a paid lobbyist for two private firms.

The affair has brought into question whether MPs should be allowed to hold second jobs at all.

Analysis from the Guardian found that at least one-quarter of Tory MPs have a second job, with total earnings reaching almost £4m.