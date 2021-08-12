Government faces legal challenge over quarantine hotel rules

The government is facing a legal challenge over its quarantine hotel policy which affects travellers who return from red listed countries.

Today the cost of staying in a quarantine hotel jumped from £1,750 to £2,285 for a single adult, despite reports of poor conditions. PGMBM, a world leader in group litigations, announced it is seeking a judicial review on the basis that quarantine rules breach human rights.

Tom Goodhead, managing partner of PGMBM said: “Mandatory hotel quarantine is a fundamental breach of human rights. It has led to the false imprisonment of people who are fully vaccinated and have tested negative.”

“Prisoners are entitled to more liberty than those forced to quarantine in hotels” he continued, citing increasing reports of negative experiences in quarantine hotels including sexual harassment and rodent infestation.

Last month the company forced the government to reduce mandatory quarantine costs for those facing financial financial hardship.

A government spokesperson said: “We are determined to protect our country and the progress we have made thanks to the vaccine rollout. That is why the government has taken decisive action at the border, including the introduction of the managed quarantine system.

60 countries are on the UK’s red list including Kenya, the Maldives, Nepal and Chile which means travellers must quarantine for ten days on return. While Norway and Ireland also have mandatory quarantine schemes they have been amended to exempt fully vaccinated travellers.

PGMBM are seeking compensation for those forced to quarantine and say that the government may also have to refund fees to those who have been forced to quarantine despite being double jabbed.

