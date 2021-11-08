PwC to beef up China offices by 20,000 with $1.25bn investment

Accounting giant PwC will double its headcount in China over the next five years, amid increasingly uneasy geopolitical relations between China and the US, according to reports.

In a strategy titled “The New Equation”, the Big Four firm today revealed plans to add 20,000 people to its offices in China, according to the Financial Times, which first reported the news.

The move is part of a $1.25bn investment which will see PwC’s Chinese operations dwarf its presence in the UK, where it employs around 22,000 staff.

Earlier this summer, the global accounting firm said it would raise its global headcount by over a third in the next five years by creating 100,000 new jobs as part of a $12bn programme of investments in recruitment training and technology.

The announcement came as an annual business event to promote China’s position in global trade, the China International Import Expo, was kicked off.

Currently PwC has 28 offices in China.