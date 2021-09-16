Putin continues self isolation as dozens of staff succumb to Covid

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he will continue self-isolating after dozens of his closest staff tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier this week the Kremlin announced that Putin would begin self-isolating after someone in his inner circle, who the President had spent an entire day with, was infected. While Putin has reportedly tested negative for the virus and is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V. he said that the outbreak amongst key staff is extensive.

“Cases of coronavirus have been identified in my immediate environment, and this is not one, not two, but several tens of people. Now we have to observe the self-isolation regime for several days,” he said on a video call at a meeting of the Russia-led Collective Treaty Security Organization.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Kremlin, said that those infected were “mainly those who take part in ensuring the work and activities of the head of state, his security.” None of the cases are severe, he added.

Although Russia was the first country to roll out a coronavirus vaccine, less than 30% of the country is fully vaccinated, far short of the target of 60 per cent by the end of the month. Daily average deaths staying close to 800 over the past month with a total of 7.2 million infections and 195,835 deaths recorded since the pandemic began.

While the Russian premiere has rarely been seen wearing a mask in public the Kremlin has taken a tough approach to Covid safety. Visitors have to enter through a disinfection tunnel and journalists attending press briefings are required to take multiple tests.

Putin will remain in isolation for a few days.

Read more: Watch as Putin oversees war games with Belarus