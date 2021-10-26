Hong Kong Racing Tips: Purton to start Super Fast on Sha Tin's dirt

FRANCIS Lui’s SUPER FAST rates the best bet of the afternoon, when racing resumes with an eight-race programme on the dirt surface at Sha Tin.

The local betting fraternity have always looked upon racing on the dirt surface with a certain degree of suspicion.

There are so many variables to consider when looking for winners, notably, whether the track suit front-running tactics or strong finishers, and whether the draw play an important role in determining who gets an ideal or trouble-free journey.

One horse that has everything in his favour is Super Fast, who takes his chance in the Tiu Yue Yung Handicap (2.15pm) over nine furlongs.

This ex-Irish trained galloper, who won his only race by over six lengths in a 10-furlong maiden at Naas in 2019, has progressed into a useful all-weather performer, making the frame in three of his four starts including when putting clear daylight between himself and his rivals over a mile here in June.

He opened his current campaign with a creditable sixth, following a three-wide journey on dirt last month, and then bounced back to near his best when running progressive Copartner Era to under a length on turf at the beginning of October.

Now back on his favourite surface, with an inside draw that should allow him to dictate the pace from the off, and the eye-catching booking of Zac Purton in the saddle, he should prove very hard to beat.

With reigning champion Joao Moreira sidelined through suspension, Purton has a stack of good rides during the meeting, notably reigning all-weather champion Hongkong Great, who will line-up a short-priced favourite in the Tsim Mei Fung Handicap (12.45pm) over the extended mile, and California Concord in the closing Pyramid Hill Handicap (3.50pm) over six furlongs.

The ‘Zac-Man’ is also aboard Turf Brilliant, who looks close to a win in the Wa Mei Shan Handicap (1.15pm) over nine-furlongs, following an encouraging effort over a mile last month.

The outside draw (14) tempers any confidence however and it’s worth taking a chance with the Tony Millard-trained FIGURES TWO, who finally gets his chance to shine over his optimum distance on the dirt surface.

Two eye-catching performances on turf in the last month, both coming from miles off the pace, have suggested he is close to his peak.

His form on the all-weather last season also reads well, having finished strongly behind Lucky Victor over the extended mile in June and he is 11lb better off with that rival today.

Young rider Luke Ferraris takes his first ride for Millard and, having already impressed trainers since arriving in Hong Kong, he can ensure Figures Two leaves his previous form well-behind and can go close from an attractive mark in the handicap.

POINTERS

Figures Two (e/w) 1.15pm Sha Tin

Super Fast 2.15pm Sha Tin