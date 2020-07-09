Profit at Robert Walters drops 11 per cent with worse to come

Global recruitment firm Robert Walters suffered an 11 per cent drop in gross profit in the first quarter and warned that the second quarter will be “more challenging”.

The London-listed group’s gross profit tumbled 11 per cent year-on-year to £87.4m as coronavirus took hold around the world. The UK was the hardest hit market, with a 29 per cent plunge in gross profit.

However, the trading update only covered the period until 31 March. The second-quarter update, covering the month of April when countries like the UK were completely locked down, is likely to be even more bruising.

The company’s shares jumped 3.3 per cent this morning to 409p, however. It came after Robert Walters said it had a strong balance sheet with net cash of £109.8m, up from £59.5m a year earlier.

Robert Walters is a recruitment company based in London that specialises in finding professionals new jobs. It has large businesses in Asia, Europe and the UK.

Recruitment firms have suffered under the weight of the coronavirus pandemic. Jobs markets all but dried up as government put their countries into strict lockdowns.

Robert Walters, chief executive of the group, said: “Trading for the first quarter was negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“With Europe and the Americas recently following much of the Asia Pacific region into varying stages of lockdown, we are expecting the second quarter to be more challenging.”

Yet he added: “The group has a strong balance sheet, strong cash position and an experienced management team who have navigated the business through various international crises over our 35-year history.”

“Our previous investment in technology, particularly in tablets for all consultants globally, has ensured the transition to home-working has been seamless without adversely disrupting service levels to clients and candidates or internal working practices and communications.”