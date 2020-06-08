Prince Andrew's legal team in dispute over US Epstein inquiry

Legal representatives for Prince Andrew today hit back at reports they had not been cooperative in the US investigation into disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Investigators wish to interview the Duke of York about his friendship with Epstein, who was found dead in prison last year while awaiting charges of trafficking minors.

“The Duke of York has on at least three occasions this year offered his assistance as a witness to the DoJ [Department of Justice],” the Duke’s lawyers Blackfords said.

They added: “Unfortunately, the DoJ has reacted to the first two offers by breaching their own confidentiality rules and claiming that the Duke has offered zero cooperation. In doing so, they are perhaps seeking publicity rather than accepting the assistance proffered.”

The Sun reported earlier today that the DoJ had sent UK authorities a mutual legal assistance treaty (MLAT) request, used in criminal investigations to gain information from other states which could not be obtained through police cooperation.

The Duke of York stepped away from public duties in November last year as the scandal surrounding Epstein and the pair’s friendship erupted. He has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

In March, US attorney Geoffrey Berman said that despite the Duke publicly stating he would cooperate with the inquiry, he had “shut the door on voluntary cooperation and our office is considering its options”.