Prince Andrew asks Manhattan court to drop a 'baseless' legal action

Prince Andrew has requested a New York court drop a legal action against him by Virginia Giuffre.

The Duke of York has been accused of sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 years old. Prince Andrew has denied the claims.

But the Duke of York’s legal team said the 38-year-old woman had failed to set out her claims properly and dubbed the lawsuit “baseless.”

Lawyers argued the claimant should be asked to provide a “more definitive statement”, if a dismissal was not granted.

Prince Andrew had to respond to the lawsuit by October 29, after accepting he had been served legal papers in September.

The woman accusing the Queen’s son also accused the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The prince is claimed to have assaulted Giuffre at the London home of Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell. She also said incidents took place at Epstein’s homes in Manhattan and Little Saint James, in the US Virgin Islands.

Prince Andrew’s lawyers said his “sullied reputation is only the latest collateral damage of the Epstein scandal,” in a legal document filed with the US District Court in Manhattan on Friday.

Lawyers also stated: “Accusing a member of the world’s best known royal family of serious misconduct has helped Giuffre create a media frenzy online and in the traditional press.

“Giuffre has initiated this baseless lawsuit against Prince Andrew to achieve another payday at his expense and at the expense of those closest to him. Epstein’s abuse of Giuffre does not justify her public campaign against Prince Andrew.”

“Most people could only dream of obtaining the sums of money that Giuffre has secured for herself over the years,” the document added.

