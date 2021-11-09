Primark owner announces special dividend as sales begin pandemic recovery

The owner of Primark today said it would pay a special dividend of 13.8p to shareholders after sales edged up on this time last year, taking the total dividend for its investors to 34.3p, after a pandemic pause.

Associated British Foods (ABF) delivered an upbeat full year results update that saw group revenue in line with expectations, having edge up 1 per cent in current currency to £13.8m.

After its sales took a hard beating during incremental lockdowns last year, the group moved from loss to a £1m profit – in line with expectations and up 2 per cent in constant currency.

Primark sales marked a recovery from their lockdown drought, pushing adjusted operating profit up 15 per cent to £415m, excluding the repayment of job retention scheme money to the government.

“Although the possibility of further trading restrictions cannot be ruled out, we expect Primark to deliver a much improved margin and profit next year,” said CEO George Weston.

“We are now intent on expanding our new store pipeline and investing in technology and digital capabilities to continue improving the performance of the business.”

The budget clothing store’s sales haven’t quite recovered to pre-pandemic levels, however, and were down 12 per cent on pre-pandemic levels.

London-listed ABF posted an adjusted profit increase of 10 per cent, as sales grew 5 per cent, which the group said was down to high demand and “improved productivity.”

“Given the strength of our balance sheet and our confidence in the future we are setting out today a new capital cash allocation policy that provides the Group with the capital it needs both for investment and financial stability while allowing for enhanced returns to shareholders when appropriate,” Weston added.