Pret sees office return benefit with footfall closing in on pre-Covid levels

City workers have bolstered sales at Pret a Manger stores nearby offices as the chain looks to explore growth in the suburbs.

Across London, Pret’s Bow Lane store has seen the biggest bounce back since the office return got underway last month, CityAM understands. Sales at the store are now more than double what they were in August.

In the City of London and Canary Wharf, footfall at Pret stores last week reached 77 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, their highest level of the pandemic.

The Bloomberg’s Pret Index shows footfall has been steadily increasing since March, with office workers returning in waves to the city in recent weeks.

Last year, the government attempted to inspire office workers back to city centres in an attempt to help out businesses like Pret. But with vaccines yet to be administered, the take up was lacklustre.

Now, with Transport for London reporting the busiest Monday on the Tube since the pandemic began, earlier this month, the office return is in full swing.

Many offices are asking staff to come in a few days a week while others have been more heavy-handed in ending home-working.

“Many people have asked me my views on the stickability of hybrid working, I believe it is here to stay,” Pano Christou, chief executive officer, told CityAM.

At Pret’s own headquarters in Westminster, staff have been asked to come into the office two days a week. “This has been very well received by teams,” Christou said.

Amid the pandemic, the commuter-favourite has discovered new avenues of growth, such as its £20 a month coffee subscription offer, delivery, and grocery models.

The sandwich chain plans to open more than 200 UK shops in the next two years, with ambitions to double its size within five years.

It has secured a £100m net investment by JAB and Pret founder Sinclair Beecham to accelerate its expansion.

However, the urban staple is looking to suburban and residential areas to expand.

“We will still continue to open in urban centres, but we are looking to broaden our approach to growth,” Christou said.

Pret’s ethos used to be to look “wherever there is skyscrapers,” for new sites, the CEO said, but now the thinking was: “how do we bring Pret to the people?”