Premier League manager sackings return to pre-pandemic levels

Premier League managers enjoyed something of a reprieve last season, as chairmen looked more kindly on them – or perhaps with greater attention to the cost of sacking staff – during the financially straitened times of the pandemic.

That clemency is nowhere to be seen now, however, with Aston Villa’s dismissal of Dean Smith on Sunday providing just the latest sign that English top-flight football has returned to its usual levels of bloodshed.

Smith is the fifth Premier League manager to leave his position in the current campaign, following Daniel Farke at Norwich, Nuno Espirito Santo at Tottenham Hotspur, Steve Bruce at Newcastle United and Xisco Munoz at Watford.

Only three times in the last decade have so many coaches fallen before the end of November. In a mark of how quickly the sack race has accelerated in recent days, Smith was also the third to go in the space of a week – as many as departed in all of 2020.

Last year was a huge outlier. No one was sacked in the first six months, two managers left during the close season – Nigel Pearson and Eddie Howe – and one – Slaven Bilic at West Brom – got the boot in December.

Typically, the Premier League sees 12-15 coaches leave their posts in a calendar year. This year we are already up to 13, and the deadliest month is still to come.

December may bring cheer to most but managers are among the exceptions. Totting up of the last decade of top-flight departures shows it to be the busiest month during the season for dismissals, with 18. Only May, the end of the campaign, has more.

November is the next most perilous for under-performing managers, however, with 13, ahead of March (11) and October (10).

This month is a sweet spot, of sorts, for dugout overhauls. Long enough into the season for a pattern of underperformance to be established and with sufficient time for a new man to reverse the decline, it also offers that increasingly precious commodity: an international break in which to do the dirty, parachute in the reformer and bed in new tactics before the Premier League resumes.

Tottenham were quick to appoint Antonio Conte as Nuno’s successor within days, but Norwich and Villa, who acted at the weekend, are yet to make their move. They have a little extra time, unlike the growing number of managers cast aside already this term.