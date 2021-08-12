Premier League 2020/21 Preview: What do the bookies say?

The Premier League starts tonight, with Brentford taking on Arsenal in a Friday night spectacular. But what do the bookies say? Betfair’s Sam Rosbottom runs us through the big bets.

Manchester City are heavy favourites to win a sixth Premier League title with Kevin De Bruyne tipped to notch the PFA Player of the Year award this season.

Pep Guardiola’s men coasted to a third top-flight title in four years by finishing 12 points clear of Manchester United last season and the odds suggest they’re the team to beat yet again.

Ahead of the new Premier League season, bookmaker Betfair has City as huge odds-on favourites at 4/6 to successfully defend their crown. Chelsea, fresh off the back of their Champions League triumph, are next at 9/2 with Liverpool priced at 5/1.

Manchester United are backed at 17/2 having significantly improved their attack with the £73million arrival of Jadon Sancho, while Raphael Varane is close to finalising his move to Old Trafford. Leicester City are 17/2 to repeat their 2015/16 title triumph, while Arsenal and Tottenham are 60/1 to win the league – reflecting their recent decline.

While City are clear favourites, a YouGov survey of over 1,000 football fans for Betfair revealed 45 per cent of supporters don’t think it’s a done deal for City with Liverpool picking up 13 per cent of the vote, next is Manchester United (10 per cent) and Chelsea (6 per cent).

Premier League winner

Manchester City – 4/6

Chelsea – 9/2

Liverpool – 5/1

Manchester United – 17/2

Leicester – 50/1

Tottenham, Arsenal – 60/1

Leeds – 150/1

Meanwhile, the PFA Player of the Year contenders are dominated by Manchester City players. Kevin De Bruyne (6/1) is the favourite to win the award for a third successive season, while his new £100million teammate Jack Grealish and Tottenham striker Harry Kane are priced at 8/1.

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes and Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah are decent shouts at 12/1 as well, while Virgil Van Dijk and Jadon Sancho are 14/1.

PFA Player of the Year

Kevin De Bruyne – 6/1

Jack Grealish, Harry Kane – 8/1

Bruno Fernandes, Mohamed Salah – 12/1

Jadon Sancho, Virgil van Dijk – 14/1

Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden – 16/1

Top 4

Betfair has Manchester City (1/40), Chelsea (2/9), Liverpool (3/10) and Manchester United (4/11) as their likely quartet to secure top-four finishes this season.

At 3/1, Leicester are the most likely side to spoil the party and can’t be discounted after winning the FA Cup and they will be desperate to make up for missing out on the top four in the past two seasons.

Outside shouts include Arsenal (10/3) and Tottenham (5/1) who have not finished in a Champions League spot since 2016 and 2019, respectively. Having come close last season, West Ham are 11/1 to sneak into the top four, while Leeds fans dreaming of a European tour can back Marcelo Bielsa’s side at 12/1 to mix with Europe’s elite next season.

Manchester City – 1/40

Chelsea – 2/9

Liverpool – 3/10

Manchester United – 4/11

Leicester 3/1

Arsenal – 10/3

Tottenham – 5/1

Everton, West Ham – 11/1

Leeds – 12/1

Relegation

Norwich and Watford are both joint-favourites to make a swift return to the Championship at 10/11. Brentford, who won Premier League promotion via the play-offs, follow at 5/4 with Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace (8/5) and Burnley (9/4) candidates for the drop.

Southampton (7/2) are a good bet for the drop as they look set to struggle following the sale of top scorer Danny Ings to Aston Villa.

Norwich, Watford – 10/11

Brentford – 5/4

Crystal Palace – 8/5

Burnley – 9/4

Newcastle – 23/10

Southampton – 7/2

Wolves – 5/1

Aston Villa – 7/1

Brighton – 8/1

West Ham, Leeds – 10/1

Golden Boot

Harry Kane (11/4) leads the way for the Golden Boot after scoring a league-high 23 goals last year and is popular with punters to be back among the goals wherever he plays this season.

Mohamed Salah, who has scored 95 goals in 145 Premier League matches for Liverpool, is also a safe bet for punters and slots behind Kane at 7/2.

A bold shout could be to back Sadio Mane at 20/1, who has been red-hot in pre-season with three goals in five appearances and will be a key player in a side that will create chances with ease.

Harry Kane – 11/4

Mohamed Salah – 7/2

Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus – 16/1

Diogo Jota – 18/1

Sadio Mane – 20/1

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Patrick Bamford, Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 22/1

Timo Werner, Jamie Vardy, Danny Ings – 25/1

First manager to leave his post

It is no secret Watford’s Xisco Munoz and Crystal Palace’s Patrick Vieira will be under serious pressure if they fail to get off to a good start. The Hornets are renowned for regularly sacking their managers, while Eagles chairman axed Frank de Boer after just five matches in 2017.

Xisco and Vieria are joint-favourites at 6/1 to leave their respective posts in the Premier League, with Steve Bruce next at 15/2 and Ralph Hasenhuttl 9/1.

However, 14 per cent of football fans in YouGov’s survey for Betfair believe Newcastle’s Steve Bruce could be the first manager to lose his job this season despite him not being the market leader. And they could be on to something as the hashtag ‘Bruce Out’ was trending on Twitter after the Magpies were beaten 1-0 by League Two club York City in a pre-season friendly.

Xisco Munoz, Patrick Vieira – 6/1

Steve Bruce – 15/2

Ralph Hasenhuttl – 9/1

Bruno Lage – 11/1

Mikel Arteta, Graham Potter – 12/1

Sean Dyche, Nuno Espirito Santo, Rafael Benitez – 14/1

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – 16/1

Betfair survey: who will be the first manager sacked?

Steve Bruce 14%

Patrick Vieira 9%

Mikel Arteta 7%

Xisco Muñoz 5%

Nuno Espírito Santo 4%

Ralph Hasenhüttl 4%



When the fun stops, stop. Please gamble responsibly.

***All Premier League odds from Betfair***