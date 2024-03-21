Poundland owners file lawsuit against several network giants including Vodafone and BT

Pepco Group, the owner of Poundland, has filed a lawsuit to the English High Court against several mobile network giants.

Pepco’s claim was filed to the High Court on Tuesday against Lycamobile UK, Vodafone, BT Group and Lebara Mobile.

It was listed as a “part 9 claim – commercial fraud”, which was filed to the Commercial Court by the company’s London-based law firm, Fieldfisher.

It is not yet known what the claim is about but it is understood that partner Shiv​​​​ Haria‑Shah is the lead for Pepco. The High Court claim system did not list the law firms for the defendants of mobile networks.

Pepco has declined to comment on the case, while each of the defendants were contacted for comment.

Back in December, Pepco reported that it was cautiously optimistic for the year ahead, as it recorded a 17.1 per cent surge in revenues for the full year to €5.6bn – despite profit problems mounting.